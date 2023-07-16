Himanta criticises Kejriwal’s comments on Delhi floods, says ‘Water from China, Bhutan’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for blaming his party for the floods, stating that nature does not recognise geography. This came as the BJP and the Delhi government continued to argue about what caused the Yamuna to flood.

Sarma claimed in a tweet that Assam receives water every year from China, Bhutan, and Arunachal yet still battles floods with ‘brave hearts.’

He said, ‘Every year, we receive water from Bhutan, Arunachal, and even from China. We face floods with brave hearts. We experience pain and misery beyond human imagination, yet we do not blame others. Because we know that nature does not recognize geography.’

In response to the Arvind Kejriwal administration accusing the BJP of ‘creating’ the flood disaster, some BJP leaders, including Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, reacted angrily.