IIT Delhi is all set to start an overseas campus in Abu Dhabi

In yet another feather in the IITs’ cap, IIT Delhi is planning to open an international campus in Abu Dhabi. The Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi’s Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) have agreed to establish an IIT Delhi campus in the Gulf country.

The new offshore campus will begin offering Master’s degree programmes in January of next year, while Bachelor’s degree programmes will begin in September of 2024. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s current visit to the UAE, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed. The Memorandum of Understanding is part of the “IITs Go Global” strategy. The second Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to announce the establishment of an offshore campus is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

IIT Madras struck an agreement last week to establish a campus in Tanzania’s Zanzibar. IIT Kharagpur will be the second IIT to open a campus outside of India. It will establish a campus in Kuala Lumpur. “In the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji, the MoU for the establishment of a @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi opens a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education,” tweeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.