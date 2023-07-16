Inter-state MDMA smuggling surges on NH 766 route via Wayanad

The National Highway 766, which connects Bengaluru and Kozhikode via Wayanad, has emerged as a significant route for drug smuggling activities, particularly involving the highly potent synthetic drug MDMA. In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in drug seizures along this route, prompting law enforcement agencies to step up their efforts in combating this illicit trade.

Among the various drugs seized, MDMA has become a cause for major concern. The Excise Department and the police have reported a substantial increase in the amount of MDMA seized during raids. In 2021, the Excise Department confiscated 237.65 grams of MDMA, while in the following year, this number skyrocketed to 1611.76 grams. The trend continues to escalate, with 1756.8 grams seized by law enforcement agencies until July 14 of the current year.

Digging deeper into the data, it becomes evident that multiple agencies are involved in combating drug smuggling. The Excise Department, alone, seized 749 grams of MDMA until June 30, while the District Narcotics Cell of the police confiscated 868 grams. By working in collaboration, these agencies managed to seize an additional 139.8 grams by July 14.

The police have also been actively involved in combating the MDMA trade. Their efforts are reflected in the increasing number of seizures and arrests made. In 2021, the police made a single MDMA seizure leading to one arrest. However, in 2022, the number of cases shot up to 35, accompanied by 88 arrests. Until May of the current year, the Wayanad police have already seized a staggering 868 grams of MDMA.

The rise in arrests showcases the escalating involvement of individuals in drug smuggling. Over the past two-and-a-half years, a total of 130 people were arrested for attempting to smuggle in MDMA. This further emphasizes the gravity of the situation and the need for stringent actions against drug traffickers.

Law enforcement agencies highlight the challenges they face in detecting MDMA smuggling. The drug is an odourless chemical, making it difficult to detect by smell alone. Smugglers employ various tactics, such as hiding the drug inside vehicles and even concealing it within clothes. Officers have found MDMA hidden in unconventional places, including under seats, inside tires, tubes, rims, and even at the bottom of the engine. To combat this, agencies rely heavily on their intelligence networks to identify the culprits behind these smuggling operations.

Additionally, the involvement of women in drug smuggling poses a unique challenge for law enforcement. Due to logistical reasons, there may be a lack of women police officers available at inter-state checkposts, making it more challenging to conduct thorough frisking and inspection procedures on female suspects.

Padam Singh, the District Police Chief, acknowledges the difficulties faced in tracking down operators who prefer neighboring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Despite these challenges, Singh reassures the public that a multi-pronged action plan is in place to address the issue. Efforts include strengthening the intelligence network to gather crucial information, as well as implementing awareness programs targeted at schools. By raising awareness and reducing drug demand at the grassroots level, authorities hope to make a significant impact in curbing the drug trade in the region.

The battle against MDMA smuggling on the NH 766 route via Wayanad is a complex and ongoing struggle for law enforcement agencies. The increasing seizures, arrests, and collaborative efforts among various departments reflect a commitment to tackling this issue head-on. By employing a combination of intelligence gathering, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement, authorities aim to disrupt the drug trafficking networks and protect the well-being of the communities along the route.