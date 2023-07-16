Kerala Prisons Department Eases Restrictions on Inmate Interaction

Family members of prisoners often face numerous challenges when attempting to meet their incarcerated loved ones. The limited duration of direct interactions has been a persistent issue. However, the Kerala Prisons Department has recently taken a significant step towards addressing this concern, albeit with certain conditions.

Under the new regulations, prisoners are now permitted to have two or more meetings per week with their relatives, friends, or lawyers. Each meeting is allocated a duration of half an hour. Additional time can be granted at the discretion of the jail superintendent. Furthermore, restrictions on sending letters have been relaxed.

When interacting with non-violent offenders, the presence of a jail officer is mandatory, although their conversation should remain private. On the other hand, inmates involved in civil cases can meet their relatives and friends without the presence of a jail officer. These measures aim to strike a balance between security and facilitating meaningful connections between prisoners and their support networks.