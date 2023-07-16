Mehbooba Mufti calls for legal action against Assam CM’s comments on Muslims

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the PDP, claimed on Sunday that the fact that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blames Muslims for price increases demonstrates the BJP-led administration’s absolute failure to handle unemployment and inflation.

While the judiciary took action against Congressman Rahul Gandhi for voicing concerns about corruption, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir remarked that it should also take suo-motu note of Sarma’s comments.

‘Assam CM blaming Muslims for crippling price rise shows BJP’s utter failure on unemployment, inflation and lack of development. Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood — vegetable vendors and kirhana shops.’

‘While the judiciary took quick action against Rahul Gandhi for raising legitimate questions on corruption, what stops them from taking suo moto notice of the Assam CM’s fire stoking statements,’ Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Sarma recently stated in response to questioning from reporters over the high cost of veggies in Guwahati, ‘Vegetables are not priced so high in villages. Here, the Miya vendors charge us more. Had it been Assamese vendors selling vegetables, they would not have fleeced their own people. I will clear all the footpaths of Guwahati and I urge our Assamese people to come forward and start their businesses,’ he had added.

Assamese Bengali-speaking Muslims were formerly referred to as ‘miya’ in a derogatory way. Community activists have started using this word in recent years as a sign of defiance.

Assam’s opposition parties have denounced Sarma for his remarks and charged the BJP leader with engaging in anti-communal politics.