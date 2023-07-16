National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) suggests planting trees along highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed planting trees along highways as soon as the necessary machinery and labour are mobilised to construct the roads. In addition to bamboo, the road authority wishes to plant indigenous species such as Mahua, Bael (wood apple), and gular, which it claims are “slowly disappearing.”

According to the organisation, avenue plantation will begin when the improvements are completed and will take three to four years to complete. As a result, it has advised that plantations begin early in the road development process. Three rows of plants are grown in accordance with standard operating procedure. The space between the rows is three metres, as is the distance between the plants in the first row. The spacing between plants in the second and third rows is six metres and eight to twelve metres, respectively. In future plantation drives, the new criteria will require a three-metre distance between plants, regardless of row. The NHAI has planned to grow bamboo along highways wherever possible, with a focus on controlled access motorways.