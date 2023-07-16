Officials encourage unity of armed forces as they move towards tri-service sistem

The Navy, Army, and Air Force have all taken initiatives to encourage teamwork and collaboration as part of the Indian defence forces’ objective to develop an Integrated Theatre Command structure.

All three defence services—the Air Force, Navy, and Army—would participate in all future military drills, it was revealed earlier in May. The project was carried out as part of the ‘Theatre Command System,’ which aims to improve cooperation between the three armed services.

Additionally, the concept of theatrical command seeks to increase focus on resource allocation and aid in the elimination of redundancies.

Membership at facilities like Kota House and the Army and Air Force Golf Courses will soon be available to people from all three services in order to kick-start plans for force integration.

Previously, only officials from certain services were eligible for membership. Children of troops from all three services will now have priority admission to service-run schools, such as the Navy school in Delhi, followed by civilian employees of the defence ministry and others.

Officers from various forces will also be tasked with helping the personal staff of the three service chiefs with their official duties. This will encourage improved service provider coordination.

A significant step that the services are taking in this direction is cooperative purchasing of weaponry, such as the US Predator drones that the tri-service Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) had suggested to the Defence purchasing Council (DAC).

The three service chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan have met numerous times to establish three theatre commands to counter threats to the nation.