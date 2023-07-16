Over 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile in CUET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) revealed the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) on Saturday, with up to 22,000 students scoring a perfect score. The much-anticipated results revealed that, after English, Biology and Economics had the highest number of top scorers.

More than 1000 students received 100 percentile ratings in disciplines such as accounting, biology, business studies, economics, english, history, and political science. NTA will now deliver normalised results to the 250 universities that have signed up. However, shortly after the results were released, several students resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the grading system. Many people claimed that their results were far higher than the computed aggregate or normalised values. Nearly 14.99 lakh students enrolled, and over 11.11 lakh candidates took the second edition of the entrance exam, which went off without a hitch in comparison to the first.

This year, almost 8.03 lakh male students, 6.96 lakh female students, and 16 transgender students have registered for the exam. Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Ottawa, Oslo, Port Louis, Sydney, Moscow, Vienna, and Washington DC were among the 295 cities where the exam was held.

While 5,685 candidates received a perfect score in English, 4,850 received a perfect score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, and 2,836 received a perfect score in Economics. From May 21 to July 5, the NTA conducted the test in nine phases over the course of 34 days. The exam was given in 13 different languages. Bengali, English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil were the top five languages in CUET-UG, according to Kumar. The preparation of 2305 question papers with 148520 questions involved 2200 subject specialists and 800 translators.