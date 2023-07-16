President Draupadi Murmu notifies the transfer of three judges

President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday notified the transfer of three judges — Justices Gaurang Kanth, Manoj Bajaj, and Dinesh Kumar Singh. Justice Gaurang Kanth has been transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Calcutta High Court; Justice Manoj Bajaj has been transferred from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Allahabad High Court, and Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh has been transferred from Allahabad High Court to Kerala High court. The transfer of the three judges was recommended by the collegium on July 12, irrespective of their individual requests to permit them to either continue at their parent high courts or transfer them to courts of their choice.

The relocation of Justice Kanth was proposed “for better administration of justice.” The judge had asked the collegium to consider relocating him to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, but the collegium, in its resolution, stated that the motion had no merit. In light of this, the Delhi High Court Bar Association urged the collegium to reconsider its decision to oppose the planned transfer. DHCBA has opted to refrain from working on Monday as a protest, referring to the case as “rarest of rare.”