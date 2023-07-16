Pune MLA Thopte requests nomination as Leader of Opposition in letter to Congress leader

Sangram Thopte, a Congress MLA from the Bhor constituency in the Pune district, has requested his appointment as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly following the recent Maharashtra Cabinet change and political turmoil in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance.

Thopte requested the position in a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the All India Congress Committee.

The position is empty in the Assembly as former LoP Ajit Pawar sided with the current Eknath Shinde-led administration.

The change occurred a few days before the Maharashtra Assembly’s Monsoon Session.

His appeal came while the Maharashtra branch of the Congress party was led by prominent figures like Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, who served as ministers in the MVA administration.

Thopte stated in his letter that Ajit Pawar initially objected to his appointment as the LoP during the previous MVA administration.

‘Now, Ajit Pawar is not with the Nationalist Congress Party. Considering Western Maharashtra Pune district politics, I can leverage this opportunity and bring the Congress party’s name as a strong opposing party for improving performance in Pune District and western Maharashtra,’ his letter read.

‘Even four months back, there was an election for the Kasba constituency in Pune city and I was the main observer and performed a lot of backend connectivity with voters and managed portfolios through our Congress Candidate,’ he said.