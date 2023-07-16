SBI allows non-SBI account holders to pay via YONO App’s UPI

Mumbai: The largest public sector lender in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has opened its digital banking app, YONO to non-SBI account holders. Now any bank customer can SBI YONO app for UPI payments. Previously, only SBI account holders could use the app’s UPI features.

The SBI YONO app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Non-SBI account holders can download the app and click the ‘New to SBI’ option to use it.

To use the SBI YONO app for UPI payments without an SBI account, follow these steps:

1. Download the SBI YONO app and select ‘New to SBI’ followed by ‘Register Now’

2. Register to make UPI payments by verifying your phone number linked to your bank account

3. Select your bank to create a UPI ID

4. Receive a message confirming the registration for SBI Pay

5. Create an SBI UPI handle by selecting one from the options provided

6. Set a six-digit permanent MPIN to log in and make payments

7. Start using the YONO SBI app for UPI payments, including scanning QR codes, sending money to contacts, and checking transaction history