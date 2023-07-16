Snakebite cases started rising of rains; ICMR issue guidelines

Lack of expertise on snakebite treatment, medical personnel in community and public health centres will soon get a series of instructional materials in Hindi, English, and Odiya, as snakebite cases have begun to rise as a result of the rains.

The instructional materials for health workers will also be released in other regional languages, particularly in states with a high rate of snakebite cases. The goal of developing these instructional materials was to help ASHAs, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), and other health professionals recognise snake bites early, offer good first aid, and make timely referrals to the nearest healthcare facility.

The content was created in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (NIRRH) in Mumbai. The pamphlet displays regularly encountered snake species, indications and symptoms of snakebite envenomation, and first aid and prevention techniques. From 2001 to 2014, eight states — Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana — bore over 70% of the burden of snakebite deaths.

Snakebite envenomation (SBE) is a life-threatening, time-limited medical emergency that affects 1.8-2.7 million individuals worldwide, with an estimated 138,000 deaths per year.