State Meteorological Department issued orange alert in Uttarakhand till July 18

On Saturday, the State Meteorological Department issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand as monsoon rains continued in the state’s hilly and plain districts, which have been afflicted by natural calamities, persistent rainfall, and landslides. Landslides and severe rains have once again interrupted the Badrinath Yatra. Due to significant debris on the railway track near Haridwar, Dehradun has lost rail connectivity with the rest of the country.

“The weather in the state is expected to remain the same until July 18,” according to the State Meteorological Centre. On Saturday, an orange alert was issued for heavy rains in Doon, and a landslip occurred on the Vikasnagar-Herbertpur-Barkot national route in Uttarkashi.” Rainwater has also wreaked damage on a big scale in Talla Johar’s Bansabgarh valley, which falls within the Tezam and Bangapani tehsils. All connecting routes, including the Nachni-Bansabgarh route, have been closed. Many residences in the communities have been damaged by debris.

“Bagwal Dhar has been divided into two parts due to the breakdown of the road in Tehri,” according to information received from the District Disaster Management Operation Centre. A 30-metre portion of state highway Lakshmoli-Hisariakhal in Kirtinagar block is creating trouble to the residents of ten villages, requiring them to travel an extra 10 kilometres.”