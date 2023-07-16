Things you need to know about gaming disorder

Online gaming has become very popular today. Several people including children were reportedly addicted to video gaming and mobile gaming. It has taken a severe toll on their physical and mental health.

Gaming disorder is the situation when a person struggles to control how often to play online games. Gaming addiction is a compulsive mental health disorder that can cause severe damage to one’s life.

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified gaming disorder in their International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11). The ICD-11 is a list of diseases and medical conditions that health professionals use to make diagnoses and treatment plans.

According to the ICD-11, gaming disorder is a pattern of gaming behaviour (‘digital-gaming’ or ‘video-gaming’) characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.

Symptoms of gaming disorder:

Tremors

Memory Loss

Irritability

Appetite Loss

Lack of concentration

Depression and anxiety

Declining mental health

Impulsive behaviour

Gaming disorder is a new classification, so there is no clear treatment plan.