UAE authority warns of delay on key road

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned drivers of traffic delays on a key road in the emirate. RTA said that motorists must expect traffic delays on Alexandria Street roundabout with Al Rasheed Road. Traffic will be affected until 6am on Monday, July 17.

Earlier, the Sharjah Road and Transport Authority announced full road closure. The authrotiy announced that Rakan Bridge on Maliha Street will be closed for traffic. The road is closed for maintenance work and lane modification.The bridge will remain closed from July 13 to July 28. The authority urged the motorists to use alternative roads and apologised for the inconvenience.