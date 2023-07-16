UP ATS arrested man working for Pakistan’s spy agency ISI

A man who was allegedly employed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). According to the UP ATS, the suspect, identified as Mohammed Raees, was allegedly providing his Pakistani handlers with crucial intelligence regarding Indian military installations.

Mohammad Raees, a native of Gonda’s Tarabganj neighbourhood, allegedly met Armaan while he was employed in Mumbai, according to the police. Raees said to the police that Armaan had attempted to incite him by making claims of Muslim community discrimination in India.

Raees revealed during questioning that he told Armaan he wanted to work in Saudi Arabia. Raees was then convinced to spy on India by Armaan, who said he would give his number to a Pakistani. Raees was informed that he would receive a substantial sum in return for doing those chores.

According to the ATS, Raees called Raees from a foreign number in 2022. The individual introduced himself as Hussain and claimed to be a spy from Pakistan.

Raees was responsible with communicating information regarding military installations and cantonments. Raees recruited his friend and a number of other people for espionage. Raees received Rs 15,000 from Pakistani agents in exchange.

Raees was summoned for questioning at the ATS headquarters in Lucknow, according to the UP ATS, after they found his behaviour to be suspicious based on surveillance and a tip-off.

‘Raees, a resident of Gonda, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was summoned to the ATS headquarters here and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in spying,’ Prashant Kumar, Special DG (Law and Order), said in a statement.

In accordance with IPC sections 121 A (waging or attempting to wage war) and 123 (concealing with intent to help design to wage war), as well as the Officials Secrets Act of 1923, he said, a FIR has been filed against Raees at the Lucknow ATS police station.