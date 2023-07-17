26 opposition parties likely to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

According to sources, top leaders from as many as 26 opposition parties are expected to attend a two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru beginning Monday, where they would plan their strategy to oppose the BJP together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress reaffirmed on the eve of the conference that it will oppose the law on Delhi services in Parliament, a major condition imposed by the Aam Aadmi Party to attend the negotiations. On June 23, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sponsored a meeting for opposition unity in Patna, which was attended by fifteen parties. “This time, we’re expecting leaders from 26 different parties,” a source stated.

The opposition meeting takes place against the backdrop of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split and the West Bengal panchayat polls, which saw widespread violence and many deaths, with state units of the Congress and Left parties accusing the TMC government of oppression. According to insiders, the opposition parties will devise a coordinated agitational strategy across the country to protest the BJP’s policies, particularly following the NCP split in Maharashtra.