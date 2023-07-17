Anurag Thakur accuses Congress for triggering violence in Manipur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has claimed that the Congress intended to incite violence in Manipur by sending its leaders there, claiming that some parties were not satisfied with the country’s tranquilly. Interacting with media in Hamirpur on Sunday, he claimed that while the Congress party claims that Manipur is afflicted by violence, its representatives are visiting the northeastern state “for no reason.”

“There has been no untoward incident reported from Manipur in the last ten days. But the Congress wants to incite violence by sending its leaders there, which is unacceptable,” he added, adding that some leaders and parties are not satisfied with the country’s tranquilly, including the Congress.

Thakur, who is on a four-day tour of his Hamirpur constituency to oversee relief and rescue operations, said the Congress government had not spared the common man even in the wake of a big disaster, as it raised the Value Added Tax on diesel.

The Union information and communication minister, who also visited Bilaspur district, said locals in the Hamirpur constituency (Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur) told him that the disaster claimed 11 lives and cost Rs 359 crore in property damage.

“The Central government is doing its best to help people across the country,” Thakur remarked at a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friendly to the hill state.