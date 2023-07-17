At least 62 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Punjab and Haryana

Officials stated on Sunday that at least 62 people were killed in rain-related accidents in Punjab and Haryana during the recent bout of severe precipitation that pounded portions of northern India. With floodwaters receding in many sections of the two states, authorities have begun restoring electricity and water supplies, as well as rebuilding damaged infrastructure, they said.

Relief efforts were still underway in various locations, including the Punjab districts of Sangrur and Patiala, while breaches in earthen embankments along the Ghaggar river are being repaired. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Sunday that schools that had been ordered shuttered till Sunday would resume on July 17. He also directed deputy commissioners to make choices at their respective levels if any school was flooded or destroyed. Several districts in Punjab and Haryana were hit by torrential rains last week, paralysing regular life. Rain-related incidents have killed 32 people in Punjab and 30 in nearby Haryana, according to official data.

Over 26,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas in flood-hit districts of Punjab, and over 5,917 have been evacuated from Haryana. Rain-related flooding has hit 15 districts in Punjab and 13 districts in Haryana. Officials have directed the health department to take action to prevent the spread of any water and vector-borne diseases in flood-affected areas. At 8 a.m., the water level at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar was 54,282 cusecs, rising to 81,430 cusecs at 2 p.m. and then dropping to 61,592 cusecs at 5 p.m.