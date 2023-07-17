Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for erecting a solid security barrier around its Internet

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a cyber security summit in Beijing, called for the establishment of a robust security barrier around China’s Internet. The two-day event, which concluded on Saturday, saw Xi instruct Chinese officials to manage and regulate Internet access in accordance with Chinese Communist Party laws.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi emphasized the importance of adhering to the Party’s management of the Internet and ensuring that it serves the people’s interests.

Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has placed significant emphasis on national and internal security in the past decade, with a heightened focus on these issues in recent years, prioritizing them over economic concerns.

China has been tightening its control over cybersecurity regulations, creating a complex and challenging environment for businesses operating within the country.

In 2015, China enacted a national security law that extended its jurisdiction to cyberspace, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening control over online activities. The following year, a law was introduced that required security reviews and mandated data storage on servers located within China’s borders.

In 2021, regulations related to critical information infrastructure were implemented to safeguard key sectors and systems from potential threats. Additionally, the Chinese government updated its anti-espionage legislation, broadening the definition of espionage and explicitly prohibiting the transfer of information linked to national security.

While these regulations aim to enhance security, they present significant challenges for businesses operating in China. Complying with the intricate network of rules and laws regarding online data and information requires a thorough understanding of the legal landscape. Failure to comply can result in severe consequences, including fines, legal repercussions, and damage to reputation.

The financial sector also faced regulatory intervention when Wind Information Co, the largest financial data provider in China, was instructed to stop providing certain data to offshore users.

In 2021, Chinese authorities launched a cybersecurity investigation into Didi Global, a major ride-hailing company, just two days after its highly anticipated initial public offering in the United States.