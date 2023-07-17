Delhi BJP demands judicial probe into desilting of the Yamuna river and drain

The Delhi BJP asked a judicial investigation into whether the AAP government desilted the Yamuna river and municipal sewers, and if so, how much money was spent on it. During a news conference, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal government failed to desilt the Yamuna and drains, and that the flood was a direct result of this failure.

“We demand a judicial investigation into whether the Kejriwal government desilted the Yamuna and the drains, and if so, how much money was spent on it,” he said. Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “corruption” and “carelessness,” claiming that the apex committee on flood management, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has not met in the last two years.

“I demand that Kejriwal explain to the people of Delhi why the apex committee meeting, which is required to be held by June under the Flood Control Order, has not been held for the last two years,” he said. According to the BJP politician, Kejriwal was campaigning in Haryana on July 9 when Delhi was on the verge of flooding, and now, just a week later, he is blaming the state for the flooding in Delhi. In a statement, the AAP government stated that it has been monitoring flood and waterlogging issues in the city on a regular basis since May.

Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj jointly presided over a meeting on June 9 at which all departments, including the PWD, MCD, I&FC, DJB, DDA, and NDMC, were present, and flood and water logging preparations were reviewed, according to the statement.