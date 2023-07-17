Heavy rains: Authorities issue red alert for seven districts in Uttarakhand

Torrential rains in Uttarakhand have prompted officials to declare a red alert for seven districts on July 17: Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. On July 18, the State Meteorological Centre issued an orange signal for the entire state. A yellow alert has already been issued for July 19 in all districts of the mountainous state.

Dr Bikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Department, informed this newspaper that the red alert warning includes the risk of lightning along with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Officers and departmental nodal officers of the disaster management Incident Response System have been instructed to keep attentive. Manikant Mishra, Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), stated, “Additional forces of SDRF’s water police have been deployed at sensitive waterlogged places so that rescue operations can be undertaken swiftly.”

The situation in rural regions remained steady, according to information received from the District Disaster Management Control Room Haridwar, thanks to a stop in precipitation on Sunday. “The platform of the Graf Bridge on the Joshimath-Malari motorway has been damaged due to excessive water and debris in the Gruthi Ganga river, about 8 km from Malari to Sumna,” said Joshimath SDM Kumkum Joshi to this publication.

The motor bridge’s public access remained restricted. Meanwhile, rescue and relief efforts in Haridwar’s flood-ravaged regions continued. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Army, and police are conducting operations in the tehsils of Roorkee, Bhagwanpur, Laksar, and Haridwar, according to officials. In these tehsils, 3,756 families from 71 villages have been affected. According to them, 81 of these households have been relocated to relief camps. The floods have killed five persons in these places. Seven residences were completely destroyed, while another 201 were partially destroyed.