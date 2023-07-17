Putin claims that Moscow has sufficient stockpiles of cluster munition against Kyiv’s weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow possesses an adequate supply of cluster munitions to respond to Ukraine’s use of internationally sanctioned lethal weapons. Last week, the Biden administration approved the export of cluster munitions, which were previously criticized by the White House for their alleged involvement in war crimes during the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin indirectly referred to the United States’ acknowledgment of cluster munitions as a crime in an interview published on Sunday, alluding to the international treaty signed by Washington’s allies that bans the use, stockpiling, and transfer of such weapons. Notably, Russia, the United States, and China did not sign this treaty, while the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are among its NATO signatories.

The Russian president emphasized that Russia has refrained from using cluster munitions thus far, countering accusations from the West that Moscow employed them in Kharkiv at the onset of the war. However, Putin cautioned that if such weapons are used against Russia, they reserve the right to respond in kind, highlighting their sufficient stockpile of various types of cluster munitions.

Cluster munitions, also known as cluster bombs, consist of canisters containing numerous smaller bomblets, or submunitions. Engineered to detonate upon impact, these bomblets pose a high risk of causing fatalities and severe injuries to individuals in the vicinity. Moreover, many submunitions fail to explode immediately, posing a threat to civilians even after the conflict subsides.

The decision by the United States to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine has faced strong criticism from humanitarian groups. President Joe Biden described the decision as “very difficult,” emphasizing Ukraine’s need for additional ammunition to replenish its depleted stocks.

Putin also claimed that Ukraine’s ammunition supply is dwindling, stating that the Ukrainian army consumes approximately 15,000 to 16,000 shells of 155-caliber per day in hostilities, while the United States produces only 15,000 per month. He criticized the suggestion of using cluster munitions, arguing that neither Ukraine nor Europe has an adequate supply and that resorting to such weapons was not a preferable solution.