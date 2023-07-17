Strong earthquake hits Argentina

Loncopue: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck province of Neuquen in Argentina. The tremors were felt in neighboring Chile.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue at a depth of 171 kilometres.

The earthquake was felt in the central and southern parts of neighboring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.