DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Strong earthquake hits Argentina

Jul 17, 2023, 02:18 pm IST

Loncopue: A strong earthquake measuring  6.6 magnitude  on the Richter Scale struck province of Neuquen in  Argentina. The tremors were  felt in neighboring Chile.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 25 kilometres east-southeast of the town of Loncopue at a depth of 171 kilometres.

Also Read: Renowned Film Critic Derek Malcolm, Who Praised IFFK as ‘Delightful,’ Passes Away at 91 

The earthquake was felt in the central and southern parts of neighboring Chile. Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 17, 2023, 02:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button