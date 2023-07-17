Veteran England seamer James Anderson is set to get recalled into the final XI for the do-or-die fourth Ashes Test

Veteran England seamer James Anderson is expected to be included in the final XI for the crucial fourth Ashes Test at his home ground in Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on Wednesday, July 19. According to The Guardian, this means that the now fully fit Ollie Robinson is likely to make way for Anderson.

After relatively average performances in the first two Tests on flat pitches, Anderson was officially rested for the third Test in Leeds, with Chris Woakes brought in as his replacement. Both Woakes and the express pace of Mark Wood performed well in the third Test, contributing to England’s victory. As a result, they are expected to retain their places in the XI. Stuart Broad, who has been England’s most consistent bowler this summer, is also likely to feature, having dismissed David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith at least once.

However, Robinson, who experienced back spasms during day one of the third Test, did not bowl much and may face being dropped as England aims to level the Ashes series on home soil.

Broad expressed confidence in his long-time bowling partner, stating that Anderson will put any concerns behind him and play a crucial role in helping England square the Ashes. Broad emphasized that Anderson’s experience at Old Trafford, where he has bowled countless overs, will be invaluable in the high-pressure match.

The weather forecast predicts showers throughout the match, and if the game ends in a draw, Australia will retain the Ashes regardless of the outcome in the final Test at the Oval.

Meanwhile, the Australian team is facing selection dilemmas, particularly regarding David Warner’s place in the side. Additionally, after Mitchell Marsh’s impressive performance in the previous Test, it would take more than a casual decision from the selection committee to bench him in favor of Cameron Green.