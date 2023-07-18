26-year-old man with toothache dies after watching YouTube videos that supposedly recommended a quick fix

A 26-year-old man in Jharkhand, India, tragically died after attempting a purported quick fix for his unbearable toothache by following recommendations from YouTube videos.

According to reports from the Times of India, Ajay Mahto passed away after allegedly consuming a large quantity of Kaner (oleander) seeds that were suggested in several YouTube videos.

Mahto’s health began to deteriorate after ingesting the oleander seeds, leading to his immediate transfer to a nearby community health center in Hazaribag.

Unfortunately, the doctors at the health center were unable to save him, and he was declared dead upon arrival.

There is no medical evidence to support the claim that oleander seeds can alleviate toothache. In fact, health experts have cautioned against ingesting oleander seeds or leaves as they are known to be a common cause of accidental poisoning worldwide.

The father of the deceased, Nunuchand Mahto, revealed that his son was staying at a lodge in the Nutan Nagar colony and was preparing for competitive exams. He had been suffering from severe toothache for the past week.

Nunuchand stated that Ajay believed, based on the multitude of YouTube videos he had watched, that only oleander seeds could provide relief from his pain.

Ajay’s father described him as a diligent and hardworking individual who had excelled in both his 10th and 12th grade examinations conducted by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education).

Expressing his regret, Ajay’s father lamented that instead of seeking professional medical help, his son relied on YouTube videos to address his toothache.

Hazaribag civil surgeon SP Singh, who examined Ajay, informed the Times of India that oleander seeds are highly dangerous and potentially life-threatening.