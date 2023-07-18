Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Split After Two Years: Official Statement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have decided to separate after two years of marriage, as confirmed by sources close to the couple. Although they have been separated since January, their split has been characterized by a remarkably amicable approach. One insider revealed, “They came to the decision together… They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

In a last-ditch effort to salvage their relationship, Gomez, 27, visited Grande, 30, on the set of ‘Wicked’ in London. However, their attempts were unsuccessful, and they have since chosen to focus on maintaining their friendship with the support of their loved ones.

Speculation about their marital troubles began when Grande attended Wimbledon without her wedding ring. The last public appearance with the ring was at Jeff Goldblum’s London concert in April. The couple had a private wedding ceremony in May 2021 at Grande’s California home, with less than 20 guests in attendance. The event was described as “tiny and intimate” and filled with happiness and love.

Grande had previously shared photos of the occasion, showcasing her elegant white Vera Wang wedding dress and a veil adorned with a bow. Gomez had proposed to her in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring, carrying sentimental value as the pearl was from her grandmother’s ring.

This was Grande’s first marriage, following her engagement to former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, which ultimately ended without a wedding.