Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s “Maamannan” digital release date out

The film “Maamannan” by Mari Selvaraj will be available on Netflix beginning July 27, the company said on Tuesday.

The Tamil political thriller, starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh, was premiered in theatres last month. Mari Selvaraj (“Karnan”, “Pariyerum Perumal”) directed it, while A R Rahman composed the music. The debut date for “Maamannan” was announced on Netflix India’s official Twitter page.

“TOGETHER WITH VADIVELU, UDHAYANIDHI, FAHADH, KEERTHY, MARI SELVARAJ, AND AR RAHMAN!! We’re seeing stars. #Maamannan, coming to Netflix on July 27th!” tweeted the streamer. “Maamannan” chronicles the story of the title character, played by Vadivelu, and his son Veera (Stalin), as it explores topics of caste politics, reservation, and social injustice. The film is also produced by Stalin through his production banner Red Giant Movies.