Kangana Ranaut alleges Ranbir’s money-driven marriage, deems Alia’s union ‘phony’

In a recent series of statements, actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut expressed her dissatisfaction with star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accusing them of being a ‘farzi jodi’ (phony couple) who entered into a marriage not out of love, but for the sake of movie promotions and monetary gains. Kangana’s outburst appears to be a response to the trolling she received after sharing an update about her upcoming film.

The source of Kangana’s frustration seems to be the media’s handling of the announcement regarding her collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi in a psychological thriller. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a news article that criticized her and Vijay Sethupathi for working together, and expressed her exasperation with the repetitive headlines across various publications. Kangana captioned the post with a sarcastic comment, suggesting that those who were bothered by her news should find peace.

Continuing her diatribe, Kangana indirectly targeted Ranbir and Alia, referring to them as a ‘farzi jodi’ who pretend to be a couple while living on separate floors. She accused them of spreading false information about movie announcements and even claimed that they appropriated a brand owned by Myntra. Furthermore, Kangana alleged that Ranbir’s wife and daughter were deliberately excluded from a recent family trip, while he was supposedly messaging her, pleading to meet him privately. These claims were made without providing any concrete evidence or substantiation.

The crux of Kangana’s argument revolves around her belief that Ranbir Kapoor, pressured by his influential father, entered into a marriage with Alia Bhatt in exchange for promises of a movie trilogy. However, she contends that the promised trilogy has now been canceled, leaving Ranbir desperate to break free from what she characterizes as a fake marriage. Kangana suggests that Ranbir’s current situation has led to a lack of interest in him within the film industry. In her concluding remarks, Kangana advises Ranbir to focus on his wife and daughter, emphasizing the cultural norm of marriage in India, where once a marriage takes place, it is expected to be permanent.

It’s important to note that Kangana’s claims about Ranbir and Alia’s relationship, as well as the allegations surrounding their marriage, are presented solely from her perspective and without any substantiated evidence.