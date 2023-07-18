Prithvi Shawp: Wherever I go, trouble follows

Prithvi Shaw Finds Solitude Amidst Harassment, Disappointment in Cricket Journey

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw expressed his newfound enjoyment in solitude, revealing that he faces harassment whenever he ventures out. Despite disappointment over being dropped from the Indian team, Shaw remains determined to forge ahead.

Shaw’s initial rise to prominence was marked by success, captaining the victorious Under-19 World Cup team and making a remarkable Test century on his international debut. However, despite his achievements, he has struggled to secure a permanent place in the national side.

Having not played an international match for nearly two years since his Test debut in 2018, Shaw endured a dismal IPL 2023 season, managing a mere 106 runs in eight matches, averaging only 13.25.

Reflecting on his exclusion from the Indian team, Shaw expressed his bewilderment at the lack of clarity regarding the reasons behind his omission. “When I was dropped, I didn’t get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here (to Bengaluru), cleared all the tests at the NCA, scored runs again, and returned to the T20 team. However, I didn’t get a chance in the West Indies. I’m disappointed, but you just have to move forward,” Shaw shared with Cricbuzz.

Preferring to remain within his own realm, Shaw admitted his reluctance to share his thoughts, fearing the repercussions of social media scrutiny. “As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don’t have friends, I don’t like to make friends. I’m scared to share my thoughts. Somehow, all of it comes up on social media. I have very few friends, only a couple, and even with them, I don’t share everything, only a few things,” Shaw added.

Shaw’s aversion to stepping out has grown due to the constant harassment he encounters. “If I go out, people will harass. They will put up something on social media, so I prefer not to step out these days. Wherever I go, trouble follows. I’ve stopped stepping out altogether. These days, I’ve been going alone even for lunches and dinners. I’ve started enjoying being alone now.”

In his upcoming cricket endeavors, Shaw will join Northamptonshire for the remainder of the county season in England and participate in the Royal London One-Day Cup commencing in August.