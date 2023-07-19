Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor playfully reveals Alia Bhatt’s competitive streak during Mumbai City FC jersey launch

Bollywood heartthrob and Mumbai City FC co-owner, Ranbir Kapoor, affectionately revealed his wife, Alia Bhatt’s, highly competitive nature during the Mumbai City FC jersey launch. Ranbir playfully admitted that he would prefer to avoid playing football with her, as he knows he would hear about it for a long time if she lost and face an even longer celebration if she won.

In a candid conversation with sports anchor Mayanti Langer, Ranbir disclosed that Alia was the one opponent he would never play against. When asked about it, he humorously replied, “She is very competitive and if I beat her, I know that I’ll be hearing about it for a long time and she’ll really sulk. So I think I would avoid playing with her.”

Mayanti then pointed out that if Alia emerged victorious, her celebration would surpass his. Ranbir concurred, saying, “Exactly. So, I’m screwed both ways.”

Reacting to her cousin’s response, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her amusement on Instagram Stories, writing, “The family that kicks together; sticks together! Loved the second answer, Ranbir!”

Speaking about his passion for football, Ranbir reminisced about his school days and how joining the football team gave him a sense of identity and personality. He shared, “I mean, it takes me back to school when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was pretty below average in everything I did, in studies, in dramatics.”

“But when I joined the school football team, I think that’s really where I found an identity, a personality for myself. I think sports really teaches us a lot in life.”

The 40-year-old actor fondly remembered the first time his name appeared in the newspaper after scoring a goal for Bombay Scottish in an inter-school football championship.