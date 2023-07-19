CBI summons models in investigation against Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan drug case

Munmun Dhamecha, one of the accused who was detained alongside Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug cruise case in 2021, has been called in by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has summoned Dhamecha as part of its investigation into Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal head of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The CBI had filed a criminal complaint against Wankhede in May for allegedly asking Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for a bribe of Rs 25 crore in exchange for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the drugs case involving the Cordelia cruise ship.

Wankhede has been charged with violating Sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as Sections 388 (extortion by menace) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was detained in connection with a drug case and lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for 22 days. Arbaaz Merchant, a friend of Aryan, and Munmun Dhamecha were also detained.

However, due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence,’ the Bombay High Court on October 28 released Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha on bail.

A separate vigilance investigation was carried out as a result of claims of sleaziness made against the NCB squad and Wankhede. Later, the former NCB officer was moved to Chennai’s DG Taxpayer Service Directorate.

According to a Bombay High Court judgement, Sameer Wankhede is currently protected from the CBI taking any coercive action against him in the matter till the next date of hearing.