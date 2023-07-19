Cillian Murphy survived on almonds while filming Oppenheimer, reveals Emily Blunt

Cillian Murphy, who portrays scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film “Oppenheimer,” underwent a significant physical transformation for his role. While Murphy himself does not recommend others to go through the same process of weight loss, his co-star Emily Blunt, who plays his wife in the movie, recently revealed his shocking diet during filming.

In an interview with Extra, Blunt disclosed that Murphy had to adhere to an extremely restrictive diet for the role. She said, “He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated.” Murphy himself addressed his drastic weight loss during a recent interview with IndieWire, cautioning against it and saying, “I don’t advise it.”

When asked about the specific amount of weight he lost, Murphy chose not to divulge the details, stating, “I don’t want it to be, ‘Cillian lost x weight for the part.’”

Matt Damon, who portrays Manhattan Project director Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves in the film, commented on Murphy’s dedication, saying, “The sheer volume of work that he had, and the level of detail that Christopher (Nolan) demands, there was always something for him to be thinking about.” Damon further added, “There was something coming down the pike that he needed to… Be ahead of,” with Blunt finishing his sentence.

Murphy admitted that during filming, he operated on “crazy energy.” He said, “I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything. I was so in it, a state of hyper-something. But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate.”

The weight loss was part of the effort to resemble the real Oppenheimer as closely as possible, a man who, according to Murphy, sustained himself on “cigarettes and pipes, he would alternate between the two.”

“Oppenheimer” is set to release in theaters on July 21.