EC deletes names of over 6 000 Bru voters from voters list

Officials claimed on Wednesday that the identities of over 6,000 Bru voters have been removed from Mizoram’s voter list. According to them, the names of Bru voters have been removed off the state voter list as a result of their settlement in Tripura following the agreement in 2020.

According to officials, the names of almost 6,000 Bru voters from nine assembly constituencies in three districts- Mamit, Kolasib, and Lunglei- were removed during the process. They claimed that the names of around 4,900 Bru voters were removed from the electoral rolls in three assembly constituencies: Mamit, Dampa, and Hachhek.

According to Kolasib district officials, 948 names of Bru voters who have permanently settled in Tripura have been removed from the electoral records in the Kolasib, Serlui, and Tuirial assembly constituencies. While officials in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district reported 334 Bru voters’ names had been removed from the election rolls in the Lunglei South, Thorang, and West Tuipui assembly seats.

Officials stated that when the draught electoral roll is issued on August 2, the final number of Bru voters will be known. The current revision’s final publishing of the electoral roll is slated for October 4. Previously, receipt of corresponding deletion requests from the Tripura state election commission via ERONet was slow, prompting the Mizoram election department to take up the issue of Bru voter deletion on its own after Madhup Vyas took over as the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) recently.