Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally making its digital debut on Disney+

Disney+ is set to release “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” for digital streaming on August 2. The long-awaited film will be accessible to all Disney+ subscribers. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, the movie continues the story from where Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, assembles the Guardians team for a mission to save Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper.

The film also includes Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Upon its theatrical release, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” garnered over $840 million in box office revenue worldwide, securing its position as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, trailing behind “The Super Mario Bros Movie.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have more reason to rejoice, as they can look forward to the theatrical release of “The Marvels.” The film features Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. “The Marvels” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 10.

