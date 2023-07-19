I&B will award best web series on OTT platforms at IFFI

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) will recognise the best web series on OTT platforms at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which will take place in Goa from November 20 to November 28. Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of I&B, introduced the new award category on Tuesday. He stated that the award will be granted annually beginning this year to an original web series on an OTT platform that was shot in an Indian language and is available in that language. “I am thrilled to announce the BEST WEB SERIES AWARD @IFFIGoa, which will be presented to an outstanding web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess, and overall impact. I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India – ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories,” Thakur tweeted.

According to the minister, the prize intends to incentivize and generate investment opportunities in India’s OTT business, stimulate programming in Indian languages, acknowledge great talent, and foster growth and innovation in the OTT industry. On Tuesday, Thakur met with officials from leading OTT platforms to discuss problems such as content regulation, user experience, and improving accessibility for the disabled.