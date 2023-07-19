“Puthuppally bypoll vacancy notification expected in 6 months.”

On July 19, the Kerala Legislative Assembly will announce the vacancy of the Puthuppally constituency representative, following the demise of Oommen Chandy. The Election Commission of India will be promptly provided with a copy of the notification, initiating preparations for the by-election within the next six months.

It’s customary to conduct simultaneous by-elections due in different states. In the context of Kerala, the upcoming Puthuppally bypoll will mark the second by-election during the second term of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s regime. Previously, a bypoll was held in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency after the unfortunate passing of Congress MLA P T Thomas. Uma Thomas, the late MLA’s wife, secured victory with a substantial majority of 25,015 votes.

The state mourns the loss of a revered leader, veteran Congress leader, and former Kerala Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, who passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday. His contributions to the state will be remembered and cherished.