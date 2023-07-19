Rahul Gandhi posts emergency landing photo of Sonia with caption, ‘Grace under pressure’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, uploaded a picture of his 76-year-old mother Sonia Gandhi on social media on Wednesday and praised her for being the ‘epitome of grace under pressure’ a day after the Gandhis’ chartered plane, which was headed to New Delhi, had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal.

Rahul Gandhi posted the image of Sonia Gandhi seated in a plane with an oxygen mask on Instagram. ‘Ma, the ultimate in grace under pressure,’ Rahul Gandhi wrote as the caption for the image.

The two were travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi after attending a two-day mega-Opposition convention on July 17 and 18, when the picture was shot on a plane. Due to a mechanical issue during their flight, the plane had to make an emergency landing in Bhopal. Ramji Awasthi, the director of the airport, was quoted by the PTI as saying, ‘It was a priority landing and not an emergency landing.’

Senior Congress leaders, including Shoba Oza, attended the opposition conference. Shoba then reportedly hurried to the airport to meet with the Gandhis and see how they were doing.

Around 9.30 p.m., an IndiGo flight took the Gandhis and their luggage to New Delhi after the technical issue was rectified. They attended the second gathering of the 26 opposition parties on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

An opposition coalition known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was formed at this gathering. In the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance intends to challenge the BJP, which is now in power, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.