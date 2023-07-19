Symptoms of low testosterone all men should know

Testosterone is a hormone that is naturally produced in both men and women. This vital hormone helps maintain a healthy balance of bodily functions. The testicles produce the majority of testosterone in males. It has an impact on a man’s physical appearance and sexual development. It increases sperm production and a man’s sex drive. It also aids in the development of muscular and bone mass.

If testosterone levels go below normal, men may experience a variety of symptoms. Below are some of them:

1. Low sex drive: This hormone is important for libido (sex drive). A person with low testosterone is more likely to feel a significant decrease in their desire to have sex.

2. Decreased semen volume: Testosterone helps sperm motility via the generation of semen. Men with low testosterone level frequently experience a reduction in the amount of their sperm during ejaculation.

3. Loss of hair: men with low testosterone level will lose their hair as this hormone is responsible for a variety of bodily activities, including hair growth

4. Drowsiness: Men with testosterone level will feel acute weariness and a loss of vitality.

5. Increased body fat: Low testosterone level will lead to increase in body fat in men.

6. Decreased bone mass: Low testosterone level will lead to Osteoporosis, or bone weakening.