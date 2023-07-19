US climate envoy emphasise the potential for climate cooperation between China and the United States

During a meeting with senior Chinese officials, US climate envoy John Kerry highlighted the potential for climate cooperation between China and the United States as a means to redefine their troubled relationship and address global warming.

According to Reuters, Kerry’s visit to China, aimed at revitalizing climate cooperation, coincided with extreme weather events worldwide, including record-breaking temperatures in the western United States.

In a meeting at China’s Great Hall of the People, Kerry expressed optimism that the discussions would mark the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and the resolution of differences between the two countries.

Kerry raised concerns about the severity of the situation, mentioning the record high temperature of 52.2 degrees Celsius recorded in China’s Xinjiang region.

Although Premier Li Qiang initially expressed doubt about the temperatures mentioned by Kerry, he later acknowledged the severe climate impacts faced by China and other regions.

Kerry emphasized that the predictions regarding climate change are more serious than ever before.

The discussions covered various topics, including climate financing, China’s coal consumption, and the reduction of methane emissions.

Li, according to China’s Xinhua news agency, called on wealthy nations to take the lead in cutting emissions and fulfilling their commitments to provide climate financing to developing countries.

During a press conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China’s unwavering commitment to tackling climate change, emphasizing that the methods and intensity used to achieve this goal would be determined by China itself.

In his meeting with top diplomat Wang Yi, Kerry emphasized that the talks could provide a fresh start for US-China relations, which have been strained due to disputes over Taiwan and trade.

Kerry also conveyed a message from US President Joe Biden to Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing the value Biden places on their relationship and his commitment to stability within it.

Wang Yi referred to Kerry as an “old friend” and highlighted their previous collaboration on resolving various issues, including the Iran nuclear talks.

Negotiations between the US and Chinese delegations will continue, focusing on national actions on climate change and preparations for the upcoming COP28 talks in Dubai.

Kerry’s visit signifies the formal resumption of top-level climate diplomacy between the US and China, and he is the third high-ranking US official to visit Beijing in recent weeks.