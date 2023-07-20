25-year-old man dies after eating 150 momos during a challenge in Bihar

Social media has popularized various food challenges, making them a fun activity for many. However, it is essential to exercise caution as some of these challenges can have severe consequences. In India’s Bihar, a tragic incident occurred during a “momo-eating challenge,” resulting in the death of a 25-year-old man named Bipin Kumar Paswan.

According to media reports, Bipin decided to participate in the challenge with his friends in Siwan district, Bihar, with a tempting bet of Rs 1,000 awaiting the winner. The challenge was to consume the maximum number of momos, and Bipin, eager to win the bet, ended up eating a staggering 150 momos.

Shortly after consuming the excessive amount of food, Bipin suddenly fainted. At first, his friends assumed he was merely pretending to be sick to deceive them, but soon they realized the severity of the situation when Bipin remained unresponsive. They rushed him to a private hospital, but tragically, he was pronounced dead.

Bipin, who worked at a mobile repair shop, had spent a regular day at work before meeting his friends for the ill-fated challenge. While participating in the competition, he suffered the fatal consequences.

In the aftermath of the incident, Bipin’s father made a disturbing accusation against his son’s friends, alleging that they intentionally lured him into the momo-eating challenge and poisoned him during the act. This accusation has added complexity to the case, and authorities are currently investigating the matter. The family awaits the results of the medical report to shed light on the cause of Bipin’s untimely demise.

Sadly, this is not the first such incident related to momo consumption in the region. In June 2022, another individual choked on momos and lost their life.

These unfortunate incidents serve as stark reminders of the potential dangers associated with such food challenges. While they may seem like harmless fun, excessive consumption can lead to severe health risks and even fatalities. It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and prioritize their well-being when participating in any kind of food challenge.