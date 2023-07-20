After receiving permission from Supreme Court, PDP Chairman Madani arrives in Kerala

India: Abdul Nasar Madani, the head of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who is a key accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb explosions case, arrived in Kerala on Thursday, days after the supreme court allowed him to travel there and receive treatment in his home state.

He arrived by plane from Bengaluru, and was met here at the international airport by party members and relatives.

When he emerged, PDP supporters raised banners and waved party flags. The leader then departed for his village home in the adjoining Kollam district.

After spending some time with his ill father at home, a decision on his course of treatment will be made, according to party sources.

Before leaving Bengaluru on an aircraft, Madani told local reporters that he was feeling relieved and content in his decision to return home.

When he travelled to Kerala earlier this month with the court’s approval, he claimed he had to deal with a number of challenges, including health problems.

Having been hospitalised to a hospital in Kochi due to failing health, the PDP leader was unable to return home at that time.

On July 17, the Supreme Court gave Madani permission to go to Kerala and reside there while receiving treatment. Madani’s bail condition, which required him to remain in Bengaluru until the conclusion of his trial, was changed by a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh.

However, he has been told to show up once every 15 days to the Station House Officer of the closest police station in the Kollam area.

Since 2014, Madani has been free on bail after the Supreme Court granted him respite due to his deteriorating health. But he was told to stay in Bengaluru.

In the Bangalore serial bombing cases from July 25, 2008, when nine explosives exploded in the city, leaving two persons dead and 20 others injured, Madani is the main accused.