Aligarh University student detained by NIA for allegedly advancing ISIS agenda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday apprehended a 19-year-old terror operative who is also a student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh as part of its ongoing campaign against ISIS terror modules operating in the nation.

Following searches of Faizan Ansari’s home and rented residence in two different states, the investigative agency detained him.

On July 16 and 17, searches were carried out in the Jharkhand area of Lohardaga and a leased accommodation in Aligarh, UP.

Several electronic gadgets and compromising documents were discovered during the search by the agency. The NIA detained Faizan after the raids and took him into custody.

In order to facilitate ISIS activities in India, the investigating agency claims that Faizan, along with his accomplices and other unidentified people, devised a criminal conspiracy on a social media platform.

According to the agency, Faizan was spreading propaganda for the group on social media in an effort to carry out ‘violent terror attacks’ in India on behalf of ISIS.

The agency claims that Fziaan actively engaged in radicalising neo-converts and luring them into the terrorist camp in order to ‘enrich the cadre base of ISIS in India.’

Additionally, he was in touch with the ISIS handlers operating abroad, who were assisting him in the recruitment process.

The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were used by the NIA to register the case on July 19.

An investigation is currently being conducted to identify every component of the global conspiracy.