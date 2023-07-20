Amid heavy rains, Telangana announces two days holiday for educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain warning. The minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that the holidays will be on Thursday and Friday.

‘Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday’, Sabitha Indra Reddy tweeted. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning across Telangana for the next two days indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall.

K Nagaratnam, Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday, ‘At present, the weather situation indicates that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation laying over Odisha and its adjoining areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal and West Central Bay extending up to 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level’. ‘During the next 24 hours, it is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system over the same area. Also, cyclonic circulation lays over Chhattisgarh and its adjoining areas up to 1.5 kilometres above mean sea level’, he added.

Nagaratnam said that East West wind shear is also extending at around 120 degrees north latitude. Under the influence of these synoptic features, Telangana is likely to have widespread rainfall during the next two days. ‘Orange warnings have been issued over Telangana today and tomorrow along with light to moderate rain at most places’, he said on Wednesday. He also noted that few places are likely to have heavy rainfall. One or two places are likely to have very heavy rainfall along some east districts, northeast districts, north districts and its adjoining districts like Siddipet, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu Karimnagar, Pedapalli, and adjoining areas.

‘Tomorrow (Thursday), Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains over most places with heavy rains at one or two places and very heavy rains likely to occur at one or two places in the north and northeast districts of Telangana’, Nagaratnam added. The Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that at times intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city and at present yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad and warnings are also being issued. ‘Hyderabad is likely to have light to moderate rains during the next two days, today and tomorrow. At times intense spells are likely to occur in some parts of the city. At present yellow alerts have been issued in Hyderabad and warnings are also being issued timely. Now cast and also seven days forecast has also been issued and disseminated through State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to all the collectors’, he said on Wednesday.