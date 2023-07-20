Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures, time, date and venue

Mumbai: The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah announced the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023. 6 teams have been divided into 2 groups of 3 each. The matches will be held across 4 venues in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, India and Nepal have been placed in Group A. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are in the Group B.

Pakistan will face Nepal on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan in the opening match. India will face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The final will be played on September 17 in Colombo.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India: Price, features

Colombo will host 6 of the 13 games, while Multan will host just 1 match, the opener. Meanwhile, Lahore and Kandy will host 3 matches each.

Here is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2023:

Group Stage:

Pakistan vs Nepal, Wednesday, August 30, Multan

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Thursday, August 31, Kandy

Pakistan vs India, Saturday, September 2, Kandy

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sunday, September 3, Lahore

India vs Nepal, Monday, September 4, Kandy

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Tuesday, September 5, Lahore

Super 4s:

A1 vs B2, Wednesday, September 6, Lahore

B1 vs B2, Saturday, September 9, Colombo

A1 vs A2, Sunday, September 10, Colombo

A2 vs B1, Tuesday, September 12, Colombo

A1 vs B1, Thursday, September 14, Colombo

A2 vs B2, Friday, September 15, Colombo

Final:

Super 4s 1 vs Super 4s 2, Friday, September 17, Colombo