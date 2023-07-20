Biopic about Israel’s first and only female Prime Minister titled simply Golda gets a release date

The biopic Golda, starring Dame Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, Israel’s first and only female Prime Minister, now has a release date. Lionsgate Play will release the film in India on September 1. Directed by Guy Nattiv and written by Nicholas Martin, the movie explores Meir’s life and focuses on her role during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

The Yom Kippur War was a conflict between Israel and a coalition of Arab states, including Egypt and Syria, with support from other Arab nations. The war, fought in October 1973, was a result of long-standing tensions and unresolved issues in the region. Meir’s leadership during this war was significant and had an impact on Israel’s response and the eventual outcome. However, she also faced criticism for intelligence failures that left the country vulnerable to the surprise attack.

Golda Meir, born on May 3, 1898, and passing away on December 8, 1978, was a prominent stateswoman and politician in Israel. She served as Prime Minister from 1969 to 1974 and played a crucial role in the early history of the State of Israel. Meir was known for her strong leadership, dedication to Zionism, and contributions to the development of Israel as a nation. She is often referred to as the Iron Lady of Israel.

Meir was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and immigrated with her family to the United States in 1906, settling in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her involvement in Zionist activities from a young age led her to move to British-controlled Palestine in 1921, driven by her passion for the establishment of a Jewish homeland.

Director Guy Nattiv acknowledged the conflicting perspectives on Meir’s character. While she is often associated with the failure of the Yom Kippur War, Nattiv believes that outside of Israel, and among Jews living outside of Israel, there is a more romantic perception of Meir’s story—a young woman from Milwaukee filled with Zionism and hope for the country. Similar to Margaret Thatcher, Meir has both admirers and detractors.

Alongside Dame Helen Mirren, the film also features Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, Jaime Ray Newman, Rami Heuberger, Ohad Knoller, Liev Schreiber, and more in the cast.