Delhi prison to instal Artificial Intelligence based CCTV cameras within prison premises

The authorities in Delhi’s prisons have made an announcement regarding the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based CCTV cameras on the prison premises, with the objective of enhancing security measures and addressing blind spots where conventional cameras are not yet installed. The move comes in response to incarcerated criminals exploiting these blind spots to carry out illegal activities, including smuggling contraband items and using unauthorized mobile phones to communicate.

To combat the widespread use of mobile phones by inmates, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given the green light for the formation of an expert committee consisting of ten members, led by the director general of prisons. The primary task of this committee is to identify the most effective signal jammers that can prevent inmates from using mobile devices inside Delhi’s jails.

Delhi is home to three major prison complexes, namely Tihar, the Rohini complex, and the Mandoli complex, housing a combined total of approximately 13,000 inmates. The increasing prevalence of illegal mobile phone usage within these facilities, often smuggled in through various means, has necessitated the implementation of stricter security protocols.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, an alarming average of 10 mobile phones are illicitly smuggled into Tihar jail on a daily basis. Visitors of inmates have been identified as the primary means of smuggling these devices, employing clever methods such as concealing them in food plates or clothing packets.

Previous attempts to install mobile phone jammers in Tihar prison were met with resistance from nearby residents’ welfare associations. They frequently complained about network disruptions and inconsistent connectivity caused by the jammers’ operation.

However, the new AI-driven jammers offer a sophisticated solution, addressing connectivity concerns. These advanced devices have the capability to precisely target and restrict network signals without causing disruptions in the surrounding neighborhoods. The technology ensures that only the intended areas within the prison are affected by the signal restriction, making it a more efficient and focused approach to preventing unauthorized mobile phone use by inmates.