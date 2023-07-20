Dravid credits India’s smooth transition to strong domestic system

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid attributes the seamless transition of Indian cricket to the strength of the domestic system and the conducive team environment. As a coach overseeing the transition phase, he reflects on his own experience when he, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly passed the baton to M S Dhoni.

The emergence of young talents like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal highlights the impact of the domestic system. Shubman Gill has successfully taken on the No 3 role previously held by Cheteshwar Pujara, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made a memorable debut with a mature 171 in the first Test against the West Indies, contributing to India’s impressive innings and 141-run victory and kickstarting their journey in the World Test Championship cycle of 2023-27.

Dravid expressed his appreciation for the domestic system’s role in producing such talented players, particularly in the batting department. He also acknowledged the supportive and relaxed team environment that allows young players to perform from the get-go. As a coach, witnessing the immediate success of players like Yashasvi and Shubman brings him joy, along with Ishan Kishan’s commendable performance as a wicketkeeper in difficult conditions.

However, Dravid warned the young talents of the tougher challenges that lie ahead. As they gain recognition, teams will devise tactics and strategies to counter their strengths. He emphasized the need for players like Jaiswal and Gill to adapt and respond to these challenges.

Despite the upcoming obstacles, Dravid remains excited about their talent and appreciates their adaptability, attacking mindset, and ability to knuckle down when needed. The coach sees these qualities as crucial for a player’s growth and development, and he is hopeful that they will continue to shine as they face tougher opposition in the future.