Flavorful Roasted Chana Dal Chutney Recipe

Roasted Chana Dal Chutney is a flavorful and delicious condiment that complements various Indian snacks and meals. Here’s a simple recipe to make Roasted Chana Dal Chutney:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup roasted chana dal (split chickpeas)

– 4-5 dry red chillies (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 small onion, roughly chopped

– 2-3 garlic cloves

– Tamarind pulp (a small marble-sized ball)

– Salt to taste

– Water for grinding

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– Curry leaves (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a pan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add the roasted chana dal and dry red chillies to the pan. Roast them for a few minutes until they become aromatic and slightly golden. Remove from heat and let them cool down.

2. In a mixer grinder or food processor, add the roasted chana dal and red chillies, along with chopped onions, garlic cloves, tamarind pulp, and salt.

3. Grind the mixture to a coarse paste. You can add a little water to help with the grinding process, but avoid making the chutney too watery.

4. Taste the chutney and adjust the salt and spice level as per your preference.

5. Transfer the chutney to a serving bowl.

6. For tempering, heat a small pan and add 1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds. Let them splutter.

7. Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing) and curry leaves to the pan. Fry for a few seconds until the curry leaves become crisp.

8. Pour the tempering over the prepared chutney and mix well.

Your Roasted Chana Dal Chutney is now ready to serve! Enjoy it with dosa, idli, vada, or any other snack of your choice. You can also store the chutney in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few days.