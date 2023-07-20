Flavorsome Egg Dosa – A Scrumptious Twist to a Classic Delight!

Indulge in a delightful culinary adventure with our mouthwatering Egg Dosa recipe! A harmonious fusion of the traditional South Indian dosa and the goodness of eggs, this dish promises to awaken your taste buds with its unique blend of flavors and textures. Whether you’re a fan of dosas or looking to try something new, this Egg Dosa is sure to become an instant favorite. With its crisp, golden-brown exterior and the luscious egg filling inside, it’s a perfect choice for breakfast, brunch, or even a quick and satisfying dinner. Let’s dive into the recipe and explore the art of creating this scrumptious twist to a classic delight!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup dosa batter (store-bought or homemade)

– 2 large eggs

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

– 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

– 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon oil (for cooking)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Egg Filling:

– Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them until the yolks and whites are well combined.

– Add finely chopped onions, green chili, coriander leaves, turmeric powder, and a pinch of salt to the beaten eggs. Mix everything thoroughly.

2. Preheat the Pan:

– Place a non-stick or cast-iron dosa pan on medium heat and let it warm up.

– Once the pan is hot, drizzle a few drops of oil and spread it across the surface using a cut onion or a paper towel. This prevents the dosa from sticking.

3. Spread the Dosa Batter:

– Take a ladleful of dosa batter and pour it in the center of the pan.

– Using the back of the ladle, gently spread the batter in a circular motion to form a thin, even layer.

4. Add the Egg Filling:

– Quickly pour a spoonful of the prepared egg mixture over the dosa, spreading it evenly on the surface.

5. Cooking the Egg Dosa:

– Drizzle a few drops of oil around the dosa and cook it on medium heat until the bottom turns golden-brown and crispy.

– Carefully flip the dosa using a spatula to cook the egg side for a brief moment. Be gentle to avoid breaking the dosa.

6. Serve Hot:

– Once the Egg Dosa is cooked to perfection, remove it from the pan and place it on a plate.

– Serve the Egg Dosa hot with your favorite chutney, sambar, or a side of fresh coconut chutney. Enjoy the delectable combination of flavors!

Savor the delightful Egg Dosa, a tantalizing marriage of the beloved dosa and the richness of eggs. Whether you relish it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this dish is bound to leave you craving for more. So, gather your ingredients, ignite the stove, and embark on an unforgettable culinary journey!